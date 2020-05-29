Universal Orlando set to reopen hotels, let resort guests into theme parks 2 days early

Those staying at Universal hotels can get into the reopened theme parks June 3-4 before the official public reopening on June 5.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is a week away from reopening after being closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Universal said it will begin a phased reopening of its resort hotels on June 2. And, those staying in the hotels will be able to visit the theme parks on June 3 and 4 -- before the official reopening on June 5.

The following hotels are reopening June 2:

Hard Rock Hotel

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Aventura Hotel

Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn and Suites

Plans for reopening Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites will be announced at a later date.

With the reopening of hotels and the theme parks, the following changes will be in effect beginning June 2:

Guests and employees are required to wear face coverings in public areas

Employees and vendors will have a temperature check upon arrival. Those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to work.

Guests will be asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and comply with quarantine orders before arriving

Guests will have temperature checks upon arrival and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be required to get medical clearance before entering the hotel

Hand sanitizer stations in public areas and elevator landings

Enhanced cleaning of guest rooms, meeting rooms and public areas

Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas like telephones, remote controls, door handles, light switches, elevators and tabletops

Food and beverage outlet capacities limited based on the latest recommendations and guidelines

Social distancing signs and reminders in high-traffic areas

Contactless options for guests, including hotel texting services, express checkout and contactless room deliveries

Universal's CityWalk is already open with select venues, retailers and restaurants and new health and safety protocols in place.

Universal's parks -- Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida and Volcano Bay -- reopen to the public on June 5.

More information about Universal's hotel reopenings and bookings here.

