'Stranger Things' upcoming season may be 'scariest'

"We're going for it this year," 18-year-old actor Gaten Matarazzo told Jimmy Fallon during a recent episode of "The Tonight Show."

ATLANTA — Casting Producers working on the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix original series “Stranger Things” are still looking for fresh faces for upcoming scenes.

Casting Taylor Made has an open casting call background actors for scenes this month. Back in March, the agency were looking for actors for various roles that are being filmed up until April 20, The Southern Casting Call reported.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the series, teased that the upcoming season is expected to be the “scariest”.

"I was reading it and I was like, 'We're going for it this year. That's pretty cool. "So I don't know if like, the toddlers, are going to enjoy it as much," Matarazzo said.

Production for the highly anticipated installment of the sci-fi and horror series "Stranger Things” last year, when Netflix postponed all of its film and TV shows that were being made, due to the pandemic.

Later that summer, the show's return to set was solidified by “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo revealed the upcoming fourth season won’t be the final season, and everyone in the cast and crew is excited to get back to work.

“We’ve had a lot more time to work on the scripts. For the first time, we have the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments,” Matt said.

For the first time ever, production for the show will also head west after Netflix expanded in New Mexico and reportedly has state of the art facilities that “lent themselves to the story.”

That wasn't the only storyline spin for the upcoming fourth season. Fans were shocked to see the character Hopper, played by David Harbour, who was presumed dead during the finale of season 3, appear in a teaser showing a Russian training camp.

The show, which has filmed in Georgia for all of its seasons, mainly produces scenes at EUE Screen Gems Studios on Atlanta's south side.

