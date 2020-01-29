GREENSBORO, N.C. — It appears more people are traveling through our hometown airport.

PTI says more than 1 million passengers came through its gates last year - the first time in more than 10 years.

The last time the airport saw more than a million passengers was in 2008.

It's not just commercial flights seeing a resurgence at PTI, cargo traffic is up 36 percent.

It's largely thanks to the airport's new fed-ex hub.

