Useless Trivia: Sports edition

Eric Chilton gives us a few weird sports facts to make you the trivia king of the watercooler at work.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, lets roll into this weird sports trivia straight from CBS News, gang!

We begin with baseball. Did you know that there are only 2 days out of the total 365 days of the year with no professional sports? There are the day before and the day after the MLB All-Star break! Who knew?

How about this one. The city of Pittsburgh is the only major city where all of its major sports outlets share the same color! The Pirates, Penguins and Steelers all use gold and black.

This one is side splitting....no, really. Did you know that Major League Baseball umpires have to wear black underwear during the game? It's just in case they split their pants. LOL

And finally this...the average lifespan of a professional baseball is 5 to 7 years! That's it! I would've never guessed.