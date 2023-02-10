Using music to bring a community together

"This Community Sings" is a way to create connections between all ages and races through the power of music and it is totally free!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the 4th time this free event has graced the halls of The Carolina Theatre and this year could be the biggest yet. The idea is simple. Use the power of music to transcend all ages, races and religions and bring a community together.

"The core mission of This Community Sings is to foster a sense of unity, harmony, oneness, cooperation, and connectivity throughout Greensboro and Guilford County," said Carolina Theatre Marketing Director Megan Kope," By bringing together all the myriad elements of our community to create a harmonious whole, our hope is that this simple act will create a ripple effect that will spread not only throughout our town but also to other communities."

The event is totally free and is basically a musical performance followed by the audience being taught different harmonies and vocals from singers and then singing the songs as a huge group both on and off stage.

"Using the universal language of music, we believe that this community sing-along will raise awareness that we are, indeed, one people and will inspire others to understand that there is strength through diversity," said Kope.