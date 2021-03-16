U.S.S. North Carolina Battleship turns 80

The celebration includes discounts like we've never seen before.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Did you know that the U.S.S. North Carolina turns 80 this year! You can't grow up in North Carolina and not visit the battleship. It's like a rite of passage. Well, now that they are celebrating the birthday with discounts that save all of us money.

"Starting today actually we are offering a ticket bargain so any full paid adult admission we can also let in three children for free up to three children with each adult admission and that is through April 11th and technically April 9th is the specific day of our birthday so we're running it through our birthday and a little later to allow people to come when maybe money is a little tight," said marketing director Stacie Hideck.

And this year is special for several reasons on the bartleship.

"It is it's a big year it is our 80th birthday for the ship it is 80 years since its commissioning as a ship for the US Navy it is also the 60th year since it came to Wilmington so since it started welcoming visitors," continued Hideck.