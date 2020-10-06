My 2 Cents: Vacationing in 2020

Eric Chilton talks about taking a vacation as restrictions ease.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've been cooped up for months now. We are begging for a break. We would like nothing more than to hop in the car with the family and head out on a week long vacation. Throwing caution into the wind as we trek down life's highway!

But wait. We are technically still in a pandemic with a highly contagious virus running willy nilly around the world. So what do we do? Eric Chilton talks about safety versus the need to get a break in today's My 2 Cents segment.