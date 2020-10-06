x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

entertainment

My 2 Cents: Vacationing in 2020

Eric Chilton talks about taking a vacation as restrictions ease.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've been cooped up for months now. We are begging for a break. We would like nothing more than to hop in the car with the family and head out on a week long vacation. Throwing caution into the wind as we trek down life's highway! 

But wait. We are technically still in a pandemic with a highly contagious virus running willy nilly around the world. So what do we do? Eric Chilton talks about safety versus the need to get a break in today's My 2 Cents segment.

To plan or not to plan...that is the question. But the answer will greatly vary from one person to the other. Deep breath, we will all be okay.

RELATED: What to expect on your beach trip to The Grand Strand

RELATED: Local getaways to social distance and save money

RELATED: Florida allows Disney World to begin reopening on July 11