A new hangout for Summerfield combines fun with safety

Village Beverage Company is being described as an oasis in the desert.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Every town has a favorite hangout or watering hole but the pandemic has changed that form of entertainment dramatically. But one Summerfield business opened during the pandemic and seems to have it all figured out.

"We keep everyone safe by utilizing outdoor heaters and social distancing," said Village Beverage Company owner Josh Cockman, "It has been such a great experience to see families gathering safely and still being able to be around others and enjoy themselves. There's something about being social that is at the core of every bar or gathering place."

Cockman describes Friday and Saturdays as a family thing but the grown ups can gather and enjoy themselves as well.

"It has always been a dream of mine to own a bar and now its coming true. I gave up my teaching career of 10 years to live my dream and it's been better than I even could've imagined," said Cockman.