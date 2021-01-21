Virginia Beach police photographed with John Legend, Chrissy Teigen in Washington

Someone snapped a shot of Virginia Beach police with singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Inauguration Day.

WASHINGTON — The Virginia Beach police force that was in D.C. for the inauguration got to meet some A-listers while they were there!

Several officers were photographed with singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

The officers were in Washington to serve as an auxiliary unit to help out with heightened security for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Someone took a photograph of the officers and the famous duo standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Dr. Crystal Wilkerson, principal of Thalia Elementary School in Virginia Beach, posted the photo to her Twitter account, which has received nearly 3,000 likes on Twitter so far.

In the picture, every officer as well as Legend and Teigen were masked up and grouped together. You can also spot the couple's son, Miles, sitting high on his father's shoulders.