Local musicians give back through inspirational virtual concerts

Clint Horton and his wife are raising money for local non-profits through their virtual concerts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It all started at the beginning of the pandemic.

"My wife and I were sitting around with nothing to do so we started performing online concerts just to lift people's spirits but we noticed that they were being seen all over the world. In fact one of them got over 19-thousand views," said Clint Horton, "So we thought, we may be on to something."

They continued their concerts on and off but recently decided to do a holiday version and this go around they would give back to the community.

"So we picked a few non-profits and decided to ask each listener to donate one dollar to the non-profit of their choice. We are doing this every day until Christmas Day," explained Horton.