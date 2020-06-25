A virtual fishing tournament or playing bingo in your car? Your choice.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department are going all out to make your summer fun in the most creative ways.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you first hear about the events coming up in July you turn your head to the side and say "What?!" The Greensboro Parks and Rec Department has taken creativity to a new level. Jennifer Hance says it's keeping things fresh and fun regardless of the pandemic.

"We are so excited to debut these events because we think we've come up with events that are tons of fun but exercise social distancing and safety as well."

Car Bingo is coming up on July 6th in the parking lot of the Greensboro Sportsplex at 2400 16th St. The event starts at 6pm and costs $5 per car. You can register on their website ahead of time.

"This is going to be a blast. Using an FM transmitter we broadcast the Bingo calls to your car radio. That way you can remain in the comfort of your car while you play to win prizes." said Hance.

If that's not your cup of tea how about a virtual fishing tournament?

"We are holding that tournament from July 1st through the 14th. It's for ages 17 and younger. All you have to do is fish at one of Greensboro's 3 public lakes. Brandt, Higgins or Townsend. Then you email us a picture with a ruler or tape measure or something beside your catch so we can see the length. The longest fish wins prizes! Simple as that."