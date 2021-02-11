Singer Walker Hayes performing viral TikTok country song live in Greensboro

The country singer rose to fame on TikTok. He'll be in Greensboro in March.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from April 2018 when Walker Hayes' song, "You Broke Up With Me" went platinum.

Feeling fancy? Country singer-songwriter Walker Hayes is coming to Greensboro next spring.

The “Fancy Like” singer will be at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on March 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Tanger Center’s website. Prices start at $21.