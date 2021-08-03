Wanna jump into a quarry filled with water?

The Quarry at Carrigan Farms is a "Day"-cation that's like no other in central North Carolina.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Many years ago word got out that there was a vein of granite that ran underground near Mooresville, NC. So, some businessmen decided to dig it up and mine a granite quarry. But the second time they went down digging for more granite something unexpected happened. They hit water. Game over? Most would say yes. But years later someone else said... no, we have something unique here.

"When visitors approach they all comment about how it's like you are going into a different world," said Marketing Director Terrell Chestnutt, "Where else can you dive off a cliff into an abandoned rock quarry filled with warm deep water."

Where else indeed. The Quarry, as it is called, is part of a bigger attraction called Carrigan Farms, and its only an hour and a half from the Triad. A 5th generation family-owned farm, Carrigan Farms specializes in growing quality fruits and vegetables, educational school tours and field trips, weddings, swim parties, and other special events.

"Diving off the cliffs is so much fun. and we have different heights for people of different courage," joked Chestnutt, "There is literally something for everyone from the thrill seeker to the folks that just want to float around the lake."