‘A time-traveling journey' | Immersive King Tut exhibit coming to National Geographic Museum

Organizers plan to fully immerse visitors in the world of ancient Egypt and encourage anyone interested to join the waitlist, as the event is likely to sell out.

WASHINGTON — The National Geographic museum unveiled big plans for this summer in the District.

“Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” will open in June for all history buffs and museum-goers to enjoy.

The exhibit is meant to feel like a time-traveling experience, according to the museum, and will engage visitors with both sight and sound. The experience is a celebration of 100 years since the discovery of the famed boy-king’s Egyptian tomb, where he reigned more than 3,000 years ago.

The event’s debut is a world-premiere and will be in both D.C. as well as the SoWa Power Station in Boston this summer. Visitors in D.C. will be able to view the exhibit starting in June 2022 through February 2023 and those in Boston will have a shorter timeframe, from July 8 to Sept. 18, 2022.

“The discovery of the intact tomb of King Tut captured the imagination of the world, and the mysteries surrounding the tomb still resonate today,” the museum said in their Wednesday announcement. “Drawing from the storied archives of the National Geographic Society, the exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery made possible with state-of-the-art projection mapping to invite visitors into the golden king’s world like never before.”