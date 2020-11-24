A holiday institution returns to Friendly Center

"Waving Santa" has been a fixture around the holidays since the 1950s. Now you can take him home?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — He has been a sign of the holidays at Friendly Shopping Center since the 1950s! Of course, we are talking about the infamous "Waving Santa".

The waving Santa will return on Black Friday to greet Friendly Avenue traffic! It is a long-awaited event according to marketing director, Sarah Kotelnicki.

"We started receiving inquiries about the holiday decor timeline and event lineup in early October.”

But this year there are multiple opportunities for the community to bring a Waving Santa Bobble Arm Doll home.

Waving Santa Gift with Purchase: Spend $50 at participating locally owned retailers between November 28 – December 24 and receive a commemorative Waving Santa Bobble Arm Doll.

Waving Santa Donation Drive-Thru: Donate a bag of non-perishable food items on December 5 from 10 am to noon in the theater parking lot and receive a commemorative Waving Santa Bobble Arm Doll.