Tony Rock, Karlous Miller, Gary Owen, Corey Holcomb, and Tony Baker come together for a comedy tour hitting the Greensboro Coliseum later this year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The biggest names in comedy today will go joke for joke, giving you non-stop laughter on the 'We Outside' comedy tour.

Tony Rock, Karlous Miller, Gary Owen, Corey Holcomb, and Tony Baker are bringing laugh out loud humor to the Greensboro Coliseum November 18. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the tour, tickets, artist line-up, visit www.weoutsidecomedytour.com or www.jecaryous.com.