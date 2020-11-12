Weaver Academy releases holiday music video compilation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the students in Howie Ledford's music production class, it's one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Known as The Winter Project it is simply a compilation of holiday music videos that the students work on for weeks and weeks before they are all released in one video on YouTube.
"The project turn-in day is one of my favorite days of the year because these students get to flex their creativity muscles and they always come up with things I would have never thought of," said Howie Ledford.
Cam Woody is a senior with her sights set on Belmont University next year with the hopes of becoming a songwriter. She says she has always looked forward to this project every year.
"It is one of the more popular assignments for the students. This year I laid down some simple guitar tracks and then added drums and other instruments Once I got all of the audio put together I just took some videos of me in different places in my room at home to edit over the studio," laughed Woody.
The video will be released soon. Check Weaver Academy's website for updates.