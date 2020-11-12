Weaver Academy releases holiday music video compilation

Howie Ledford's music production class shows off their skills!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the students in Howie Ledford's music production class, it's one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Known as The Winter Project it is simply a compilation of holiday music videos that the students work on for weeks and weeks before they are all released in one video on YouTube.

"The project turn-in day is one of my favorite days of the year because these students get to flex their creativity muscles and they always come up with things I would have never thought of," said Howie Ledford.

Cam Woody is a senior with her sights set on Belmont University next year with the hopes of becoming a songwriter. She says she has always looked forward to this project every year.

"It is one of the more popular assignments for the students. This year I laid down some simple guitar tracks and then added drums and other instruments Once I got all of the audio put together I just took some videos of me in different places in my room at home to edit over the studio," laughed Woody.