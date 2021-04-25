x
Wet'n Wild increases pay to attract seasonal workers

Seasonal employees at the popular water park can now make $13/hr, park officials announced in a release

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local waterpark is upping its pay to attract seasonal workers for the summer of 2021.

Pay for Wet'n Wild at Emerald Pointe in Greensboro seasonal employees will now start at $11 an hour and will go up to $13 an hour. It is $2.50 - $4.50 more than the park offered previously.

In order to expand Wet'n Wild's operating hours to pre-COVID standards, park management is hoping to hire 300 people this year.

Positions are available in all departments, with the parks’ primary focus on lifeguards and food & beverage staff. 

If you or someone you know is interested in applying, you can visit Wet'n Wild's website for more information.

