Wet'n Wild closes for season due to 'continued uncertainty' of COVID-19

Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park said it is shutting down the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A major Triad water park has officially shuttered its 2020 season of operation. Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park will not be hosting any guests until 2021, officials said.

In Thursday's announcement, Wet'n Wild officials said the full shut down comes due to 'continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic in North Carolina.' Wet'n Wild had held out hope that the park might be able to open for part of the summer, but recent trends were not encouraging enough to resume operation, officials said.

All 2020 season passes and 2020 day admission tickets have been extended to 2021, Wet'n Wild officials said. Previously purchased entry passed into the park will be valid for the 2021 season. Wet'n Wild officials also said the 2020 season passes will be upgraded to receive "greater benefits" in 2021.

"We cannot thank you enough for all of the support, and we cannot wait until May 2021, when you can be back with us," water park officials said in a release.