What 2 See At The GSC: Skywild

Eric Chilton gets a birds-eye view of the science center on their ropes course.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the most popular attractions at The Greensboro Science Center. Skywild is an out-of-this-world romp through the treetops at the GSC.

Ernie Naetti-Placios is one of the instructors. He says Skywild is unlike anything else at the park.

"SKYWILD was specifically constructed to enable participants to experience a variety of animal behaviors while enjoying an exciting workout." Nanetti-Placios continued. "Many challenges will encourage participants to imitate animal actions, such as waddling, leaping, brachiating, and crawling to allow them a better understanding and greater appreciation for the diversity of life."

The fee for Skywild will get you 2 hours on any of the ropes courses you feel ready for. There's a beginner, intermediate, and difficult course. You also get general admission to the park included in that fee.

"Some people come here several times a week and use it as a workout," said Nanetti-Placios, "It is something that you can use as a graduated workout going from the beginner's course to the more difficult as you get stronger."