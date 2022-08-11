What 2 See at The GSC: The "Winter Wonderlights" is nearing completion

Eric Chilton wasn't expecting what the GSC folks wanted him to do when he helped decorate the park.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center has been transformed into a holiday tradition!

Recently they announced that Winter Wonderlights, its cutting-edge zoo light experience, will return on November 17, 2022, and run through January 1, 2023.

Guests can sing and dance along to holiday shows as they explore 12 uniquely themed zones throughout the GSC’s 22-acre zoo. Guests can finish their night with a ride on The Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel.

The GSC worked with professional lighting designers from Spiro™ to create immersive experiences using a combination of traditional lighting techniques and the latest in lighting technology.

This outdoor holiday experience will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m. Winter Wonderlights will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Prices range from $16 to $25 per person, with children ages two and younger receiving free admission.