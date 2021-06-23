What do you get when you combine llamas with a bicycle race?

Its time for the Tour De Llama to raise money for Samaritan Ministries!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tour de Llama is a chance for cyclists to raise money to help feed the hungry and shelter the homeless through the efforts of Samaritan Ministries. The thirty-six and 60-mile rides begin and end at Divine Llama Vineyards in East Bend and go through Yadkin County. After the ride, attendees enjoy winery tours, lunch, photo ops with llama, wine tastings, hayrides, and more.

Organizers say it is a little different this year.

"Usually we just have the race at the Divine Llama Vineyards where the llamas are a symbolic mascot for the event," said Samaritan Ministries marketing director Jan Kelly, "But this year we have multiple locations in order to keep event numbers down due to COVID."

New this year is a family-friendly 7-mile ride at Salem Lake. Folks are encouraged to register by tonight but you can also show up to Salem Lake on Saturday.

There's still time to sign up for the more “serious” cyclists since registration closes tonight at 9 p.m.