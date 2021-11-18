What happens when Eric Chilton becomes "Principal For A Day"

We sent our Eric Chilton in to Northern Guilford Middle School to see if he has what it takes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today was a big day for the Guilford Education Alliance. Their "Principal For A Day" program kicked off bright and early with members of the business community working alongside area principals to learn what they deal with on a daily basis.

"We started with a Zoom meeting with all participants and principals from all over the Triad talking about the challenges that the school system faces and how we can solve those problems," said Northern Guilford Middle School principal Karen Ellis, "Then the participant follows the principal and learns the ropes, so to speak."

Our own Eric Chilton tried his hand at running a school filled with about 800 students.

"I realized pretty quickly how inept I am at this. My father is looking down on me laughing today since he was an educator and even a superintendent for more than 4 decades," said Eric Chilton, "I don't think Northern Middle will let me in again. At least not as a principal" he laughed.

The program is aimed at getting a better understanding of how our school systems work and generating better communication between the community and the schools.