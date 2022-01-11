What we know so far about the shooting that killed Migos rapper TakeOff

TakeOff was shot and killed Tuesday at a Houston bowling alley.

HOUSTON — Lawrenceville native and famed rapper TakeOff died early Tuesday in downtown Houston.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, popularly known as TakeOff, was part of the Atlanta-based rap trio, Migos. Police said he died in a shooting outside a billiards and bowling alley early Tuesday morning. He was 28.

Here's what we know about the shooting so far:

Who is TakeOff?

TakeOff, whose legal name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was a 28-year-old rapper and member of the Grammy-nominated group Migos.

TakeOff was the youngest member of the Atlanta-based group, featuring his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset. The family ensemble gained notoriety with their 2013 hit "Versace" and continued their claim to fame with the 2016 Billboard chart-topper "Bad and Boujee."

The group was originally founded in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where TakeOff was born and raised.

What happened?

Officers were called to a shooting at 1200 Polk in downtown Houston where they found one victim, according to Houston's police department. The call came just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where officers said TakeOff was at a private party. After it wrapped, there was a crowd of about 40 people outside of the business. An argument ensued and led to gunfire, which sent the crowd running, police said.

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also hurt in the shooting. Other people drove them to the hospital, according to police, and they're expected to be OK.

Houston Police did not confirm if Quavo was at the private event when TakeOff was shot.

How did TakeOff die?

Houston police said in their Tuesday afternoon update TakeOff was the victim found dead.

Security guards in the area heard the shots but did not see who fired them, according to Houston police. At least two firearms were found at the scene.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that loved ones spoke of TakeOff in high regard and don't believe he was involved in the original conflict; however, a detective said it is too early in the investigation to say that for sure.

"Everyone spoke of what a great young man he is, what a peaceful man," the chief said. He added TakeOff was described to be loving, nonviolent and a great entertainer.

Detectives are now asking people from the crowd to come forward with information.

Suspects in TakeOff's death

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, no arrests have been made in the rapper's death, nor has suspect information been made available.

Police are asking anyone who was at the private event or may have seen the shooting to call Houston Police Department. They are working on collecting evidence to determine who was involved and what charges should be brought forward, they said.