Jeopardy! to air early Thursday morning

Your favorite game show "Jeopardy!" will air at 1:38 a.m. Thursday.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Heads up "Jeopardy!" fans. Due to a CBS special report, Jeopardy did not air tonight.

So don't worry, "Jeopardy!" will air again overnight.

You can watch it early Thursday morning or set your DVR for 1:38 a.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.