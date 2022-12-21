x
Jeopardy! to air early Thursday morning

Your favorite game show "Jeopardy!" will air at 1:38 a.m. Thursday.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Heads up "Jeopardy!" fans. Due to a CBS special report, Jeopardy did not air tonight.  

So don't worry, "Jeopardy!" will air again overnight. 

You can watch it early Thursday morning or set your DVR for 1:38 a.m.

