Jeopardy! to air early Thursday morning

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Heads up "Jeopardy!" fans. Due to a CBS special report, Jeopardy did not air tonight.
So don't worry, "Jeopardy!" will air again overnight.
You can watch it early Thursday morning or set your DVR for 1:38 a.m.
