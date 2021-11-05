This year, the rink includes four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lace-up your skates, Charlotte because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center!

The Whitewater Center announced that the rink will be open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 11 and will feature an all-new ice trail.

According to the Whitewater Center, the ice rink has grown to over 24,000 sq. ft. this year and includes four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones. The new trail addition extends access further into the upper pond towards the pump house and provides a brand new experience for guests.

Centered in the converted pond is an on-ice airstream serving hot and cold beverages when guests need a skate break.

