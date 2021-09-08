Who wants some "fair food"?

It is time for The Central Carolina Fair.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will once again light up the sky around the Greensboro Coliseum Complex this fall. Featuring spectacular rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages, the Central Carolina Fair will begin Friday, September 10, and run through Sunday, September 19.

The midway will feature an exciting assortment of rides, games, and attractions to entertain all ages! From the hair-raising thrills of the 'Drop Tower' and 'Zero Gravity to a selection of classic kiddie rides including the Merry Go Round. And don't forget to take a spin on the giant Ferris Wheel!

A mouth-watering variety of delicious and unique food items await fairgoers. From traditional Fair favorites such as corn dogs, candy apples, and funnel cakes to Italian Sausages, turkey legs, and pizza, Central Carolina Fair food vendors have a wide selection of food and beverage items to choose from

FAIR PROMOTIONS

EVERYONE’S A KID ON SATURDAYS (SEPT. 11 & 18 )

From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., everyone pays one price! Come on out for $15 admission and an unlimited ride wristband (please note ride band valid until 5 p.m.).

DOLLAR DAYS: