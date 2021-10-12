Why aren't people going to the movies anymore?

Concerns over the pandemic are at the top of the list.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The box office is bouncing back, but we may never see the same crowds at movie theaters again.

Let's connect the dots.

A new study from the film research company The Quorum found nearly half of former movie-goers are no longer going to theaters. And there are a few reasons why.

Concerns over the pandemic are at the top of the list. With a new COVID-19 variant and no vaccine required at most theaters, many people said they just don't feel safe.

Others say that going to the movies just isn't worth the price of admission. High ticket and concession prices have caused complaints for years, and researchers say lots of folks just don't want to pay any more after staying home for so long.