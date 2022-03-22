Win tickets to see Garth Brooks in Charlotte!

WFMY News 2 is giving away six tickets to see Garth Brooks perform in Charlotte in July.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Garth Brooks is coming to the Queen City. His appearance at Bank of America Stadium will be his first time in Charlotte in 24 years and his first time at Bank of America stadium.

The July 16 stop is his only stadium tour date in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. More than 70,000 fans purchased tickets for the anticipated 2020 concert before it had to be rescheduled.



It's a hot ticket! WFMY News 2 is giving viewers three chances to win! Tune in to the Good Morning Show on Thursday, March 24 for details.

If you don't win them on Thursday, tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone.

Brooks is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums at more than 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. Last year, he was awarded Country Touring Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. In March 2020, Brooks received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.

Last May, Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor.

Eligibility . The promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and Canada, excluding Quebec, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of a promotion entity or any other television or radio stations located in the same market as a participating entity, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate or win. This promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited. Entrants who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be disqualified and unable to win.