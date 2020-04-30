GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jake Assaf is the mastermind behind one of the best ideas for virtual engagement I've seen in a while. He decided that in order to stand out among small businesses these days you cant just do a virtual event. It has to be different. And he did just that.

If you check out Rioja Wine Bar's website or Facebook page you will see what he calls a "blind virtual tasting and trivia game". Here's how it works. You buy the wine package from Rioja which consists of two bottles of wine wrapped in aluminum foil and numbered. You don't know what you're drinking. Then you go online for the blind tasting on Zoom and try to guess what you are drinking. By the way, the host of the game back at the bar doesn't know either and tastes and guesses along with everyone else.

Throw in a virtual trivia game show where the contestants vote using their phones and you've got quite the party.

