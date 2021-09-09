Winston-Salem Dash celebrates annual 336 Day Celebration with special jerseys

This year’s theme is celebrating the art and innovation that make the 336-area code special.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash will hold its annual 336 Celebration on Tuesday at Truist Stadium.

The Dash will wear special jerseys during their game against the Bowling green Hot Rods.

Each jersey will feature the Winston-Salem Skyline.

Nameplates on the back of each jersey will be towns and counties from across the 336 area code including Clemmons, Kernersville, and Pilot Mountain.

Dash President C.J. Johnson said there are 40 different jerseys.

“Jerseys are already available on an online auction to purchase the game-worn jersey, but then we will have customized jerseys that folks can order as well,” Johnson said.

The Winston-Salem Arts Council has partnered with the Dash to feature the work of local artists throughout the stadium.

There will also be performances pre-game, between innings, and live music following the game.

The game’s start time is 3:36 p.m.

“You know you can convince your boss, let's close the office down a little bit early and go out and have some free hotdogs," Johnson said. "If you’re parents and your kids are coming home from school right about that time what a great way to surprise them and bring them out to the stadium. You’re still home on a school night at a very reasonable time.”