Winston-Salem Dash takes "flight" this weekend

The team is holding a "flights" night on Friday celebrating our state's craft beer and aviation industry.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Get ready for a crazy, fun promotional event at the Winston-Salem Dash game this Friday July 22nd.

The "flights" night is paying homage to our states rich craft beer and aviation industry.

"We took the 'First In Flight' branding and celebrated it with our local breweries," said Dash's announcer Andrew Murphy, "The fans will get the opportunity to buy special branded merchandise that is only available in person. You can't get this stuff anywhere online."

The special logo features an old-school, Wright Brothers-style plane with pint glass framework and propellers. Beer Flights will be served throughout Truist Stadium, featuring products from Anheuser-Busch, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Foothills Brewing, and more.

"In addition, fans can enjoy their beer on the brand-new Foothills Flight Deck in right field. The newest seating area at Truist stadium features patio furniture, high-top tables, and a premium view of the ballpark," continued Murphy, "We will also feature in-game entertainment, including music, scoreboard features, and on-field games that will be both craft beer and aviation-themed."

As always, the Dash will put on their signature fireworks spectacular after Friday night's game.