A luxury suite for Valentine's Day? It's a thing.

The Winston-Salem Dash is opening some luxury suites for a date night you won't believe.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — So you're stumped. You have no idea what to get your Valentine for the upcoming holiday? You should call the Winston-Salem Dash. They are opening up their luxury suites for couples to have a once-in-a-lifetime Valentine's dinner.

"This is an exclusive offer that you may not see again for Valentine's Day," said Dash President and General manager C.J. Johnson, "You get an entire luxury suite all to yourself. You can choose from a steak or chicken dish with lobster tomato bisque and all the fixings. Plus you get a Dash mask and a rose."