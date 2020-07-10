It's time for Fashion Week in Winston-Salem!

The organization highlights the local talents of those striving to reach the pinnacle in the fashion industry.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nakita Wallace knows fashion. After all she spent years in New York City in the fashion industry. She knows how difficult it can be to make your mark in that industry even if you live in Manhattan. But imagine how much more difficult it is when you are hundreds of miles away from that city here in the Triad.

That’s why she created the “Winston-Salem Fashion Week”.

“I just realized after moving home that young people with an interest in that industry didn’t have anywhere to go to cultivate that talent,” said Wallace “It needed to be addressed so I created this fashion week. The idea is that this fashion show would give young designers and models and producers a place to start their career and develop their ideas all while stacking a resume’”