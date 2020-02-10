The Winston-Salem Symphony prepares a "hybrid" concert

With lighter restrictions still in place the Winston-Salem Symphony prepares for the best of both worlds.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In the words of the Winston-Salem Symphony...2020 has brought loads of lemons. Next week they are turning those lemons into LimonCello. That's the name of the "hybrid" concert they are planning for next Thursday.

"It is a tart blend of music and laughter with America’s No. 1 cello/double bass comedy duo, Low & Lower. They will present A Series of Unfortunate Musical Events. Low & Lower are Winston-Salem Symphony principal cellist Brooks Whitehouse and principal double bassist Paul Sharpe," said assistant conductor Karen Nibhroin.

The concert marks the first time that they have done a combination of in=person seating and virtual at the same time.

"You can bring a mask and a lawn chair and enjoy the concert in-person* or support your Winston-Salem Symphony from the comfort of your home. The last virtual concert we did got about 200,000 views so we realize our outreach is huge with the online presence," continued Nibhroin.