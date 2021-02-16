Do you remember "mix tapes" from the 80s and 90s?

The Winston-Salem Symphony has their take... and this time it is a love themed concert.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With Valentine's Day in the rearview mirror who says we still can't enjoy something romantic with our sweetie!

The Winston-Salem Symphony has the answer in the form of an old fashioned "mixtape".

"So we thought about those days when we would make mixtapes for ourselves and our friends and we decided to make a concert similar to those tapes where one song leads directly into another and they all share a common theme," said music director Tim Redmond, "and we thought what better theme than love songs."

The concert is, of course, virtual and is available online as we speak. Redmond says it is the culmination of lots of hours pouring through the greatest love songs that would sound good when played by a symphony.