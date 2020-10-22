A tradition at the Community Theater of Greensboro harkens us back to The Land Of OZ

CTG's annual trip to OZ take us to a new environment this year. A Wizard of OZ Trail!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are old enough to remember "The Land of OZ" up in the Blowing Rock area then get ready for a trip down memory lane.

The Community Theater of Greensboro is bringing back their annual tradition of presenting the Wizard of OZ but to be pandemic friendly they are taking their production outside!

"We have created the wizard of oz trail out here in McLeansville where you walk through each scene. See Dorothy, see all of her friends, still enjoy the story but just have a different look on it," said director Roz Fulton.

And for the cast and crew its about more than just the play itself.

"For so many months we have been isolated from friends from family and from the theater. For us to be able to do something was just very special for the organization and very special for some of these cast members that haven’t seen each other for a very long time. They were all excited, they were all thrilled, just to be able to do something. As much as we understand we are in trying times right now we also want to realize that theater gives us the chance to create magic," said Fulton.