Working 9 to 5 (from home) | Dolly Parton releases new song about challenges due to the coronavirus

Dolly Parton is still working nine to five, even if it's from home. She released a new song, "When Life is Good Again," on Wednesday.

The song talks about many of the challenges people face due to the spread of the coronavirus. Even as people stay inside and isolate themselves to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Dolly promises that "life will be good again."

In it, she also discusses growing into a better person after overcoming challenges and being open to new experiences. In the song, she focuses on living in-the-moment and promises that "life will be good again."