World body painting festival... in Reidsville?

Madelyn Greco will be broadcasting live from Reidsville showing off some of the best body painting artists in the world.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — No one would've guessed that living in Reidsville is a 5 time consecutive world champion body painter. Madelyn Greco is not only a champion but she also judges and hosts segments of the World Body Painting Festival.

"This year was a little different. Since the coronavirus began it has changed how our championship will happen. So this year we will be live in a slew of cities all over the world and Reidsville is one of them." said Greco.

Greco says body painting is a difficult art form.

"There is approximately 22 square feet of surface on the average human body. Our contest is timed. So it's hard to finish an art work on the human body in just 6 hours." said Greco

The event will be streamed live from locations all over the world. Here's information on how you can see the event.

World Body Painting Festival Website: https://bodypainting-festival.com/en/

For LIVE social media coverage this Friday: