It's world candle month but do you know the candle's history?

Eric Chilton gives us a historical look at our little scented friends.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In case you didn't know, and I'm sure you didn't, September is World Candle Month! Thanks to our friends at the National Candle Association, I found some history of the candle and it dates back to more than 5000 years ago! Here's the story from the association itself.

"There’s evidence that the ancient Egyptians used a rudimentary form of a wicked candle as far back as 3000 BC and it is well-known that the ancient Romans had developed candles with wicks. Throughout the millennia progress was slow. In middle age Europe improvements came in the form of using the cleaner-burning and better-smelling beeswax. However, their cost made them prohibitive outside of church ceremonies and the homes of the very rich.

However, it wasn’t until the 19th century that candles and the process we’re most familiar with today would take shape. The 1830 s saw the mechanization of candle making (or chandling) making them significantly less expensive to produce and opening their use up to a larger population. In the 1850 s the nascent petroleum industry developed a way to separate a waxy substance called paraffin from petroleum. Paraffin would be the most common form of candle wax for more than a century.