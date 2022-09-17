Calling all WWE fans: Wednesday night Smackdown is coming to Greensboro

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WWE will hold a Wednesday night smackdown of 2022 live from the Greensboro Coliseum.

The show is set for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Fans will get to see fan favorites like Drew McIntyre, The Usos, The New Day, Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Sheamus and many more!

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23. Ticket prices range from $20 to $120.

