Yadkin County man returns to Jeopardy! again

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — You have another reason to watch Jeopardy! Tuesday night.
A Triad man is competing and it's not his first rodeo.
Lawrence Long from Yadkin County returns for the Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Series.
He won three days in a row when he competed last year.
Watch his compete at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY News 2!
