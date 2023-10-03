x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Yadkin County man returns to Jeopardy! again

Lawrence Long returns for the Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Series.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — You have another reason to watch Jeopardy! Tuesday night.

A Triad man is competing and it's not his first rodeo.

Lawrence Long from Yadkin County returns for the Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Series.

He won three days in a row when he competed last year.

Watch his compete at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY News 2! 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: October 3, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out