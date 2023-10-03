Yadkin County man returns to Jeopardy! again

Lawrence Long returns for the Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Series.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — You have another reason to watch Jeopardy! Tuesday night.

A Triad man is competing and it's not his first rodeo.

Lawrence Long from Yadkin County returns for the Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Series.

He won three days in a row when he competed last year.

Watch his compete at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY News 2!

