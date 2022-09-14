You can help pick the next Winston-Salem symphony director

The symphony will feature 6 guest conductors over the season and the winner takes the reins in the future.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's an unusual method but one that may prove effective.

If you attend one of the 6 symphony concerts this season you will see a different captain at the helm...and for good reason.

"So, during the season myself and 5 other candidates will be holding a LIVE audition at these concerts," said guest conductor Andrew Grams, "Each concert will showcase the talents of a different conductor with the winner getting the music director job at the end of the season."

The guest conductors will get one week to get their concerts rehearsed, learn all the nuances and become acquainted with the musicians before conducting the group for two days at the end of the week.

Grams will wield the baton on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 along with the talented violinist Simone Porter.

"It is a challenge but I think I can speak for all the other conductors when I say that we all have different talents and personalities and we will leave it all out there for the audiences and the symphony association to decide," continued Grimes, "It is almost like reality TV but in person.".