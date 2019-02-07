RALEIGH, N.C. — NC Lottery says it's giving 20 people a three-night trip to New York City for an exclusive New Year's Eve party.

Winners of two second-chance drawings will get to ring in the new year at the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" event. There will also be a special drawing to win $1 million right after midnight, and become the first Powerball Millionaire of 2020.

To qualify for the drawings, Powerball players must buy a Powerball ticket valued at $10 or more on a SINGLE ticket between July 1 and August 31. Then, enter the Lucke-Rewards code at nclottery.com. If you play online, you're automatically entered into the drawing.

There will be two second-chance drawings with 10 winners each. The deadline to enter the first drawing, scheduled for Aug. 7, is July 31. The deadline to enter the second drawing, scheduled for Sept. 4, is Sept. 2.

North Carolina is one of 25 lotteries participating in this contest. In all, 302 trips will be won. Players in NC can win 20 of those trips.

The trip package for two guests includes:

Round-trip airfare

Hotel accommodations and meals

Exclusive New Year’s Eve party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, offering prime viewing of the Times Square ball drop

A holiday dinner cruise on the Hudson River, tickets to the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” at Radio City Music Hall, and $1,000 in spending money.

