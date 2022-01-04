There is no bigger UNC fan than this woman

Jen Evans takes her true blue spirit to a new level.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — You think you know a UNC superfan. Until you meet Jennifer Evans.

"Almost my entire family went to Carolina and we bleed Carolina blue like no one you've ever met," said Jen Evans. "We go to every football game and most basketball games."

Jennifer is a proud graduate and after 25 years living in California for her investment firm, she moved back to her home state and settled.... where else? Chapel Hill.

"So a few years ago I came back and when I went to file my documents to open my company I was searching for a name and it hit me. I will call my company "Beat Dook, LLC", continued Evans, "It wasn't taken so here we are."

Not only did she name the company after her alma mater, but she also made a rather unusual addition to the bathrooms.

"People say, 'You did what!? But I knew that this was the right decision. I have a husband and three boys so there are lots of urinals in my house and at my office building so I ordered these urinal cakes with Coach K's picture on them and placed them in all the men's bathrooms," said Evans.

Evans says she respects Duke and of course, is a little nervous about this game but she says it's all worth it.

"If we could retire COach K before he could play for another championship, that would be the greatest day of my life," said Evans.