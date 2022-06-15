A young Triad entrepreneur's unique business venture

Owen Perkins has been trying new ways to make money since he was small but his new invention is the dream of wanna-be mixologists.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Owen Perkins was always an entrepreneur. Even at a young age, he was developing an eBay page to sell beauty products at a discount.

"I'm sure my parents would tell you that I was always up to some new business venture," said the NC State senior, "I was at Myrtle Beach a few years back and we were in one of those Mom-style shops at Broadway At The Beach when I got this idea."

Now, most kids would have thought about it and shrugged it off but that's not Owen Perkins.

"I can't let go of an idea when I get a good one and I thought this was one that needed to be explored."

His company is called House Drinks and it is the cure for every wanna-be bartender at home.

"The pint glasses are marked with measuring lines so you pour in the first ingredient to its particular line. Then add the next and take it the total liquid to the next line and so on until you have added everything the recipe calls for. Then just add ice and shake or stir and you can instantly enjoy your beverage without even dirtying up another glass," said Perkins.

The company is only 2 months old but he is already receiving orders.

"If it is anything like his eBay page he will pull in tens of thousands of dollars a year," said proud dad Greg Perkins.

"I hope it continues to grow," said Owen, "It would be so cool for my 2 companies and my volleyball referee job to be my primary income."