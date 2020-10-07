x
Your downtown Greensboro passport to freebies

Downtown Greensboro Inc has a great way for you to support local and win prizes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all love a good bargain. Well, here's one for Greensboro that tops all others. Thanks to Downtown Greensboro, Inc you can download the Summer Passport app from DGI and log everytime you shop or dine or just "go out" in Downtown Greensboro. You will accumulate points which can win you freebies. The best part of the story is that when you check in at downtown businesses you are also entered to win larger prizes including overnight stays at some downtown hotels and much more.

Eric Chilton had a chance to talk with our friends at DGI about the new program. Take a look.

