Your downtown Greensboro passport to freebies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all love a good bargain. Well, here's one for Greensboro that tops all others. Thanks to Downtown Greensboro, Inc you can download the Summer Passport app from DGI and log everytime you shop or dine or just "go out" in Downtown Greensboro. You will accumulate points which can win you freebies. The best part of the story is that when you check in at downtown businesses you are also entered to win larger prizes including overnight stays at some downtown hotels and much more.