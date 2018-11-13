ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Everyone in the neighborhood knew Donald Nutting from his kind smile and his love for the community.

We received the unfortunate news of his passing from his granddaughter, Linda Enders, on Veterans Day.

Related: Keep Their Stories Alive: A Veteran's Race Against Time To Preserve WWII

“He’s always had so much energy and been so young at heart,” Enders said with a smile.

As sad as we are to see him go, it is almost fitting that he passed away on Veterans Day.

Related: Here's How You Can Help Homeless Veterans

Nutting served in the Navy for four years, straight out of high school, from 1936 to 1940. He was aboard the USS Mississippi and reenlisted for five more years after the U.S. got involved in WWII.

PHOTOS: 100-year-old vet passes away on Veterans Day

Not only was he on the ground for Normandy, but he also earned a bronze star and two Purple Hearts during his time of service.

He was ambitious and passionate, drawing joy from selflessly supporting other people.

At 98-years-old, he would ride around his neighborhood on his bicycle picking up aluminum cans to clean up the area.

His possible secret for living for a century?

"I was blessed to know Donald," 10News reporter Bobby Lewis said. "For years, he ate three chocolate chip cookies and drank a small coffee from McDonald's every morning for breakfast. Maybe that was his secret to living for a century."

Lewis had the pleasure of interviewing Nutting for past stories and felt honored to know him.

"What a soldier. What a guy. What an American hero. I can't wait to shake your hand again, Donald," Lewis added.

In loving memory of Donald Nutting: January 28th, 1918 - Nov. 11, 2018.

© 2018 WTSP