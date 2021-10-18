A 73-year-old breakfast tradition in the Triad

The Asheboro Kiwanis Pancake Day is tomorrow as thousands wait.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — It's hard to believe that this event dates back to 1948 but it has grown into an annual event that literally feeds thousands of people every year.

"There are people that literally plan their day around this event in Asheboro and surrounding communities," said Kiwanis club member Eddie Burks, "We serve around 5 or 6-thousand people every year bringing in $25,000 or more."

The Kiwanis focuses on charities to help children and this event is no exception.

"We support many youth activities in the area. Boys and Girls Clubs, American Legion Baseball, Youth Athletics, Operation Red Sleigh, The Salvation Army, Victory Junction Gang and many more," continued Burks.