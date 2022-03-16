A bond that will last a lifetime

Her selflessness turned tragedy into triumph for one Greensboro man.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We hear about the negatives of social media all the time but this story is not that. Elise Goebel had never met Ed Taylor but one day she saw a post on social media that talked about Ed's health and she made a decision.

"I saw the post and for one reason or another it touched me," said Goebel, "My mother had donated a kidney a few years before and I had always thought about doing it but the time wasn't right. Until I saw that post."

Ed Taylor's life was changed.

"It began for me several years ago when I discovered that I was unusually tired at the gym. I was always exhausted and couldn't figure out why," said Taylor, "And then after a few tests, my doctor said I was in stage 3 kidney failure. So I went on a waiting list for a kidney."

Goebel said she wanted to donate a kidney herself. Not for any other reason but to help Ed. Basically a total stranger.

"She is like a superhero to me," continued Taylor, "I'm from New Jersey and ex-military so I'm a tough guy and I can't imagine her level of selflessness. She changed my life."

"I'll never forget meeting Ed after his surgery. He was so grateful and sweet. It was also ironic that my Dad knew Ed from him working at Havana Phil's. Small world," said Goebel.

If you want to help Ed out with his medical bills you can attend the 4th Annual Havana Phil's Charity Golf Tournament. This organization donates to cancer research since the original owner, Phil Segal, passed away from stomach cancer 4 years ago. This go around they will donate to cancer research but also to Ed Taylor to help with medical bills.